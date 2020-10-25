SITE INDEX

    • Road in Hurst closed due to flooding

    Sandford Lane in Hurst is closed due to flooding. 

    The closure is in place along from the intersection of Sandford Lane and Colemansmoor Road and stops before the Hurst Grove junction.

    It follows persistent and heavy rainfall on Saturday and overnight into Sunday.

    The closure, imposed by Wokingham Borough Council, is set to last from today (Sunday) until Tuesday.

    For one.network updates click here.

