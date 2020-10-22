Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with Twyford Burglaries

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with burglaries in Twyford.

Christopher Lamb, 28, of Rosslyn Close in Surrey, is wanted in connection with 12 burglaries in Twyford and two in Surrey which took place between April 23 and July 16.

Lamb is described as white, around 5ft and 9ins tall and of a medium build. He has fair coloured hair in a cropped style. He has a beard and moustache with sideburns, and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent Slough, Twyford and Sunbury-on-Thames.

Investigating officer, PC Naomi Padgett, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in tracing Lamb, who is wanted in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred within Twyford in Berkshire, and two in Claygate and Weybridge in Surrey.

“If anyone recognises him, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or making a report online. Please quite reference 43200217762 when making any reports.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”