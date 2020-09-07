SITE INDEX

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Man wanted in connection to bike thefts from Twyford station

    British Transport Police (BTP) is on the lookout for a bike thief who has targeted Twyford station.

    The suspect has been linked to thefts at Twyford and Reading railway stations between 3pm and 4pm on August 11.

    Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images.

    Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

    In both cases, quote reference 2000054227.

    Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Twyford

