Burglars break into Hurst pensioner's home

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars broke into a pensioner’s home in Hurst.

At about 6pm on Thursday, June 11, the victim, a woman in her eighties, was home when two offenders attempted to gain entry to her home in Tape Lane.

The two offenders smashed the glass of her back patio doors, but left the property when they heard the victim in the house.

No property was stolen and no one was harmed in the incident.

The two offenders were described as male, wearing dark clothing and hooded tops. They were travelling in a grey hatchback.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dennis Hicks, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“Please contact us by calling 101 or by using our online form quoting the reference 43200174972.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”