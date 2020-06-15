First ever Dinton Pastures country show is cancelled following coronavirus outbreak

03:36PM, Monday 15 June 2020
The first ever Dinton Pastures country show has been cancelled by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC).
The show was set to take place on Sunday, August 9, but will now launch in summer 2021.
Ticketholders have been contacted and have the option to either obtain a full refund or move their tickets to be used for the 2021 show.
