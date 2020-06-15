SITE INDEX

    • Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta cancelled following coronavirus outbreak

    Last year's Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta

    This year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta will not take place.

    In a statement on its website, the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta committee said the event was cancelled with the ‘deepest of regret’.

    The next event will take place on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 2021.

    To read the statement in full visit: http://wsregatta.co.uk/2020/04/22/wsr-2020

    Twyford

