Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta cancelled following coronavirus outbreak

03:30PM, Monday 15 June 2020
Last year's Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
This year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta will not take place.
In a statement on its website, the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta committee said the event was cancelled with the ‘deepest of regret’.
The next event will take place on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 2021.
To read the statement in full visit: http://wsregatta.co.uk/2020/04/22/wsr-2020
