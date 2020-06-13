Father who died in Sonning collision 'loved his family more than anything'

A father-of-two who died in a fatal collision in Sonning will be 'terribly missed by us all', his wife has said.

Huw Jones, 42, from Wokingham, who was cycling, died in a collision involving a car and a cyclist earlier this week.

Police are still appealing for information following the incident at about 7.50am on Wednesday, June 10.

A 22-year-old woman from Reading was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drugs or drink.

His wife, Julia, said in a tribute: “Our hearts are broken by the loss of Huw. He was a wonderful husband to me and devoted father to Zoe [aged 6] and Ben [aged 4].

“Huw loved his family more than anything. He was very popular in the neighbourhood and much loved by his friends there, and from university, work and school back in Cardiff.

“Huw had been a keen cyclist since childhood and he will be terribly missed by us all.”