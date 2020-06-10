Appeal launched after cyclist dies in Sonning collision

Police have launched a witness appeal after a cyclist died following a road collision in Sonning.

Thames Valley Police received a report of a collision between a car driver and a cyclist on Thames Street at around 7.50am this morning (Wednesday).

A 22-year-old woman from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drugs or drink and remains in custody.

Officers visited the scene, where the 42-year-old male cyclist had died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Thames Street remains closed while officers investigate the incident, and police are asking that motorists avoid the area.

Inspector Simon Hills, of Roads Policing based in Bicester Howes Lane, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a man tragically died.

“I would ask that any motorists who were in the area at this time, who have dash cam footage, please review it to check if anything significant has been captured on it.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or make a report online. Please quote reference URN 181 10/6 when making any reports."