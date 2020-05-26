Twyford Village Fete has been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak

03:12PM, Tuesday 26 May 2020
Last year's Twyford Village Fete
Twyford village fete has been cancelled.
The decision was made at a Twyford Parish Council meeting earlier this month.
The council voted unanimously to cancel it. It will be rearranged for next year.
A virtual Twyford in Bloom is also being planned this year due to the cancellation of the ‘real’ competition.
