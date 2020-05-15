Wokingham Borough Council re-opens country park car parks

Car parks at country parks in Wokingham have been re-opened by the borough council.

The move has seen limited spaces offered at Dinton Pastures and California country parks, with Dinton’s main car park and its aviation and activity centre car parks providing 200 parking spaces.

The two main car parks at California Country Park are also open providing 100 spaces.

Overflow car parks will remain closed at both sites to ensure visitor number continue to remain manageable and allow social distancing.

Play areas, toilets and cafes at both country parks will also remain closed.

Cantley Park car park has also reopened and the Countryside Service car parks at Rook’s Nest Woods and Keephatch Meadows will also reopen. Healthlake is set to re-open at a later date due to current resurfacing work.

Other activities set to open include day fishing at both sites, and Disc Golf on Lea Heath for individuals and same family groups.

Marshals will be present at both country parks to encourage people to observe to the two-metre safe distance and will also be waving cars to pass and not stop if the car parks are full.

Wokingham Borough Council is reminding visitors that they should not park on roads near the parks or on side streets, but are asked to return at a quieter time.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We are still encouraging our residents to use their local park, or to visit by walking or cycling.

“If visitor numbers are too high and social distancing guidelines aren’t being adhered to, then we reserve the right to close the car parks again, as safety of our staff and our residents remains of paramount importance.”