Co-op appeal for information after attempted theft of cash point at a Charvil store

The Co-op is appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal a cash point at its store in Charvil.

The incident took place at about 2.45am on Thursday, April 30 at the New Bath Road store in Charvil.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police received a report at about 2.45am on Thursday (30/4) of an attempted theft of a cash point at Co-Op, New Bath Road, Charvil.

“Officers attended the scene and an investigation is being carried out. The cash point was not stolen in the incident and no arrests have been made.”

Confirming the incident, a spokesman for Co-op, said: “There was an incident at our Charvil store in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, 30 April, when an unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM took place.

"We would like to thank the Police for the speed of their response, and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward. The store is open as usual to serve the community.”