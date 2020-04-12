Wokingham Borough Council redeploy staff to new roles

Wokingham Borough Council has redeployed several officers into community and critical roles, to ensure the well-being of residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

Following the Government’s announcement to close leisure centres, libraries and schools, many workers have been unable to carry out their normal day-to-day roles.

The council has worked with employees to identify their key skills, moving them into positions to support services facing additional pressure due to the pandemic.

Cllr John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, said:

“It’s been fantastic to see staff adapt so quickly to our communities changing needs. I could not be more proud of how the officers have reacted to this unprecedented emergency.”

Several officers have made the move to Citizens Advice Wokingham, including project manager Michael Bateman, who said that they are providing much advice and support with queries around food parcel deliveries, collection of prescription medication, employment issues and tenancy disputes.

“It has been extremely gratifying to see how all the various organisations and community groups in the borough have pulled together to help those who are in need,” he said.

Business change specialist, Helen Brown has been mapping customer journeys for the Citizens Advice helpline and hub food distribution, helping to get the right people together to move the community hub to a bigger location.

Officers have also played a role in running and re-locating the Wokingham Borough Community Response hub.

Beverley Thompson, sports and leisure manager has taken over responsibility for St Crispin's Leisure Centre from the contractor Places Leisure, alongside Emma Cantrell from the children’s charity First Days.

The intention was to could move the community hub from St Paul's Parish Rooms.

“We've been opening and closing the hub every day, and we even took delivery of more than 200 Easter eggs, which will go in the food parcels,” said Ms Thompson.