Wargrave pub launches food takeaway service to help community during coronavirus outbreak

A pub in Wargrave is set to start a food takeaway service in a bid to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The collection service at The Bull is set to launch on Tuesday, March 24.

Landlady Jayne Worrall said: “It’s going to be a snapshot of our menu.

“For example, fish and chips, scampi and chips, chilli and there will be about four or five dishes including a vegetarian option so its going to be stuff that we can cook quickly and put into boxes quickly.”

The 67-year-old added that people could either come into the pub to place their order and wait for their food or they can order by telephone.

“Because of self-isolation, or people who just don’t want to go out, or the older people who have been told they can’t go out, a more healthy and able-bodied [person] can nip down to the pub and pick up whatever it is they’ve ordered.”

She added: “The main reason for doing what I’m doing is I want to keep the business afloat. The Bull is very much a hub in the village and has been for many years. I’ve been here on and off for 40 years and I want to help the village to get through this crisis and by helping them they are also helping me to keep the pub going.”

For more information and to order call: 01189403120