Charvil woman, 81, jailed for £300,000 fraud

An 81-year-old Charvil woman has been jailed for her part in defrauding a family-run business out of more than £300,000.

Joy Liddiard, of River Court, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

Beverley Taylor, 51, of Lucas Place, Bracknell, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud abuse of position and one count of fraud, receiving two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Over a period of eight years, starting in 2009, Liddiard defrauded Simpsons Springs and Pressings Ltd, a family-run engineering company based in Latimer Road, Wokingham, with a total loss to the victim of £316,740.

She was first arrested on December 12, 2017 and charged via postal requisition on February 12, 2019.

Taylor was involved in the conspiracy for five years.

The pair had complete control of the accounts and payroll systems at the company. As part of the fraud Taylor had her wages paid twice each month and Liddiard purchased two new cars.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington of Bracknell and Wokingham CID, said: “This local engineering firm put its faith and trust in these two people to run their accounts and payroll.

“Their actions to defraud the company was a massive breach of this trust and was done in order to fund their extravagant lifestyles.

“This included expensive holidays, the purchase of new cars and a residence in a luxury riverside apartment.

“Liddiard and Taylor amassed a huge loss to the company which has had a devastating impact to the local business.

“This was a challenging investigation due to the length of time it took looking into the hundreds of transactions which we needed to research and investigate thoroughly.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this conviction and will continue to pursue people who commit fraud, regardless of their age of position in society.”