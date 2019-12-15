Police find body of man in River Thames in Sonning

The body of a man has been discovered in the River Thames in Sonning.

Police were called to reports of a man being in the water off Thames Street at about 10am on Friday morning (Dec13).

The man is believed to be Bogdan Skarbek, 49, who was reported missing on December 3, athough formal identification is yet to take place.

Mr Skarbek’s family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.