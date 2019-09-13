SITE INDEX

    Wargrave Community Choir to resume rehearsals from Tuesday

    Photo by Tim Hodges Photography from Wargrave Festival 2019

    A non-profit community choir in Wargrave is set to resume their weekly rehearsals from Tuesday.

    Wargrave Community Choir, lead by choir leader Jonny Fitzpatrick, is currently in its third year and has about 55 members. 

    Weekly rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 8pm, with the first session, which is free, set to begin on Tuesday, September 17.

    The sessions, which are open to everyone in the community, will take place at Robert Piggott Infant School in Wargrave.

    For more visit www.wargravecommunitychoir.co.uk  

