Witness appeal after man assaulted in Charvil

A witness appeal has been started after a man was assaulted in Charvil.

The man, who is in his forties, required medical treatment after the attack on Saturday, June 29.

He was walking his dog with a group of people through a field near the rear of the Charvil Community Tennis Club in Park Lane between 8.30am-9.30am when he was approached by a man and his dog.

The dogs began fighting and the victim and other dog-walker were involved in what Thames Valley Police described as an ‘altercation’.

One of the victim’s group restrained the offender and calmed him down. He then walked off and got into a black car.

He is described as white, in his forties, about 6ft 3ins and of a large build.

He had short brown hair and short facial hair and was wearing a light blue running t-shirt, dark-coloured running shorts and dark-coloured trainers.

PC Andy Clark, at Loddon Valley Police Station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information to please come forward.

“I believe the offender got into a large black car that was similar to a people carrier and may have been a Vauxhall Zafira.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190196991’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”