Police hunt Hurst murderer who may have changed appearance

Police have issued a renewed appeal for help in finding a man who killed a taxi driver in Hurst during the Seventies.

Joseph Bagley was 25 when he was convicted of the murder of Timothy Hall, 26, from Maidenhead, in 1978.

Now 66, he was released from prison on a supervised life licence but failed to turn up for his curfew in May and has not been seen since. He had been living in Maidstone.

Bagley is white, has blue eyes and grey hair and is about 5’ 11’’ tall with a medium build.

He has a memorial tattoo on his left arm and a scar on one of the fingers on his right hand.

Surrey Police believes there is a ‘strong chance’ that Bagley has altered his appearance, and has provided images of what he could look like.

He has links to Kent, Surrey, Buckinghamshire and Scotland.

Detective Inspector Mark Parry said: “We are pursuing all possible lines of enquiry with regards to Joseph Bagley’s whereabouts, but we need the public’s help to find him.

“I believe that he could lash out if he feels threatened, or that he is going to be returned to prison, so I am asking the public not to approach him. If you know where he is, or have information that could help us to locate him, I ask you to call police immediately on 999, quoting reference number PR/45190050312.”