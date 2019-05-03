Twyford and Sonning 2019 local election results

11:57AM, Friday 03 May 2019
There were two candidates who won their seats in Wokingham Borough Council with ease at the local elections yesterday.
Michael Firmager (Con, Sonning) got more than half of the wards votes and Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) received more than two thirds of votes.
The Conservatives have an overall majority and have secured 31 of a possible 54 seats. The Liberal Democrats have 16, Labour have four and the independents have three.
See results for Sonning and Twyford below. Candidates in bold were elected.
Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind – Independent, Green – Green Party
SONNING WARD
Michael Firmager, Con - 587
Philippa Hills, Lab - 94
Tom McCann, Lib Dem - 128
Brian O’Callaghan, Green – 190
TWYFORD WARD
Stephen Conway, Lib Dem – 1584
John Jarvis, Con – 493
Charles Wickenden, Lab - 94
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.
The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.