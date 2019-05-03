Twyford and Sonning 2019 local election results

There were two candidates who won their seats in Wokingham Borough Council with ease at the local elections yesterday.

Michael Firmager (Con, Sonning) got more than half of the wards votes and Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) received more than two thirds of votes.

The Conservatives have an overall majority and have secured 31 of a possible 54 seats. The Liberal Democrats have 16, Labour have four and the independents have three.

See results for Sonning and Twyford below. Candidates in bold were elected.

Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind – Independent, Green – Green Party

SONNING WARD

Michael Firmager, Con - 587

Philippa Hills, Lab - 94

Tom McCann, Lib Dem - 128

Brian O’Callaghan, Green – 190

TWYFORD WARD

Stephen Conway, Lib Dem – 1584

John Jarvis, Con – 493

Charles Wickenden, Lab - 94