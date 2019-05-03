SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 03
14 °C
Sat, 04
11 °C
Sun, 05
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Twyford and Sonning 2019 local election results

    Twyford and Sonning 2019 local election results

    There were two candidates who won their seats in Wokingham Borough Council with ease at the local elections yesterday.

     

    Michael Firmager (Con, Sonning) got more than half of the wards votes and Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) received more than two thirds of votes.

     

    The Conservatives have an overall majority and have secured 31 of a possible 54 seats. The Liberal Democrats have 16, Labour have four and the independents have three.

     

    See results for Sonning and Twyford below. Candidates in bold were elected.

    Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind – Independent, Green – Green Party

     

    SONNING WARD

    Michael Firmager, Con - 587

    Philippa Hills, Lab - 94

    Tom McCann, Lib Dem - 128

    Brian O’Callaghan, Green – 190

     

    TWYFORD WARD

    Stephen Conway, Lib Dem – 1584

    John Jarvis, Con – 493

    Charles Wickenden, Lab - 94

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved