Attacker who drove car at woman jailed for six-and-a-half years

A 35-year-old Twyford man who drove a car at a woman in a ‘shocking’ attack has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Brendan Wooff's 35-year-old victim suffered bruising when he drove a car at her and made contact in Rainbow Park, Winnersh, at about 2am on New Year's Day 2017.

He then attempted to drive at her again on Azalea Close but struck bollards.

Wooff, of London Road, was found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) following a four-day trial and a Thames Valley Police investigation.

As well a six-and-a-half year jail term he was also given a driving ban for five years and made subject to an indefinite restraining order.

Investigating officer PC Zoe Eele of the Bracknell & Wokingham Investigation Hub, said: “This was a complex investigation, and thanks to the tenacity of the officers investigating and the bravery and co-operation of the victim in this case, Wooff will now serve a lengthy custodial sentence.

“This was a shocking incident and it was just good fortune that the victim was not more seriously injured.

“I hope that this sentence will bring some comfort to her.”