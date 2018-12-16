SITE INDEX

    • Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Charvil crash

    David Lee

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for information in connection with a serious injury road traffic collision in Charvil.

    The collision happened on the A4, Bath Road, in Charvil just before 4.30pm on Sunday, December 9.

    Two vehicles were involved in the collision, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Triumph Thruxton motorbike.

    The rider of the motorbike sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

    No other person was injured during the collision.

    Investigating officer, PC James Baker of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about the collision to come forward.

    “I would especially like to hear from anyone who has dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the collision.

    People with information should visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101, quoting reference number 43180376336.”

