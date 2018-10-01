Thieves armed with axe and hammer steal cash from Sonning home

Thieves carrying a hammer and axe broke into a Sonning house and stole a large amount of cash after threatening the home owners.

Three raiders broke in through an open window at the Pearson Road property at about 12.30am on Thursday (September 27) using a ladder from a neighbouring garden.

A resident confronted them but was hit with a hammer and kicked in the ribs. He did not sustain serious injuries.

After threatening the home owners, the thieves also took jewellery, passports, a platinum watch and stole an Audi Q7, which was abandoned in nearby Sonning Lane.

One of the men is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build and was wearing a tracksuit with his hood up and a face covering.

Another is black, 5ft 8ins, medium build, and wore a face covering and had his hood up.

Thames Valley Police said that no description is available for the third man. All wore masks and gloves.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Craig Cole, of Thames Valley Police’s Force CID, said: “We are working to identify and locate the offenders who entered a family home and stole a number of high value items.

“I appreciate incidents of this nature can cause concern and patrols are taking place in the area while we investigate. If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the offence please call police as we would like to speak to you.”

Call police on 101 using reference 43180294762 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/how-to-report-a-crime with any information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.