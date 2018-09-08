Police appeal for information to find 68-year-old man missing from Twyford

Police are appealing for information to help find a man who is missing from Twyford.

Andrew Harmsworth, 68, was reported missing from Broad Hinton, Twyford, today (Saturday) at about 5.25pm.

He had been due to go to hospital today and has not been seen since early evening when he left his home.

Andrew is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with white hair.

He was wearing a blue zip-up jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and black shoes and was last seen walking towards Hurst Road away from the station and shops in Twyford.

Inspector James Tribe, based at Reading Police Station, said: “We are very concerned for Andrew’s welfare.

“He is known to frequent the Twyford and Maidenhead areas, and may be trying to get to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“He has left his home without his medication and he has been suffering from some confusion recently, and so we are increasingly concerned for him."

Anyone who believes they have seen Andrew or knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting URN 1024 (8/9).