Firefighters attend blaze at Wargrave garage

A fire in a domestic garage near Wargrave was extinguished by firefighters today but left the building gutted.

The 4m x 6m garage in Crazies Hill was used as a workshop and housed a number of outboard motors, a ride-on mower, various tools, welding materials and a vintage Porche that was almost 30 years old.

A neighbour saw the blaze and contacted the emergency services who sent four appliances, one from Maidenhead, one from Reading and two from Oxfordshire.

The owner of the garage arrived as the fire was being fought. Watch Manager at Maidenhead Fire Station Steve Hogg said the man was ‘devastated’.

He added the fire could have spread to thatched cottages adjacent to the garage if the crews had not managed to keep it under control.

No one was injured in the incident.