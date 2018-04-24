Cyclist seriously hurt in Hare Hatch collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries following a serious road traffic collision near Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

The 44-year-old was travelling in London Road when a collision happened between him and a white Peugeot Partner van at about 9.25pm on Saturday evening.

The van left the scene and was later traced and stopped on the M40 by Warwickshire and Thames Valley Roads Policing units.

The cyclist was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 40-year-old man from Wokingham has been arrested in connection with the incident and was released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the collision.

Wayne Reece of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing said: "This was a very serious collision which has unfortunately left a man with some significant injuries.

"I am appealing to anybody who may have seen the cyclist or witnessed the manner of driving of the Peugeot van to make contact with us."

Call 101 quoting reference 'URN 1619 (21/4)' or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.