IPCC appeals for witnesses over fatal Hare Hatch crash

Drivers or passengers who were in the vicinity of a fatal crash in Hare Hatch have been urged to come forward as witnesses.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating a crash on the A4 Bath Road on Tuesday, December 5 which claimed the lives of on-duty police officer PC James Dixon and 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin.

PC Dixon was on a motorcycle which was involved in a crash with a car, in which Mrs Goodwin was a passenger, near the junction with Blakes Lane at about 2pm.

The investigation has been passed to the IPCC by Thames Valley Police as the incident involved the deaths of a police officer and a member of the public.

IPCC Associate Commissioner Guido Liguori said: "Our investigators believe that there were a number of drivers or passengers of vehicles who were in the immediate vicinity of the accident which claimed the lives of Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon around 2pm on December 5.

“Many would have been forced to stop their vehicles while the road was closed and I am appealing for them to come forward to the IPCC with their witness accounts which could provide vital information into what occurred that afternoon on the A4 near Twyford.”

Witnesses can contact the IPCC on Witness@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or on 0800 096 9070