Grandmother who died after Hare Hatch crash was the 'perfect mum that everybody would want'

The family of a 91-year-old woman who died following a collision on the A4 Bath Road at Hare Hatch on Tuesday has paid tribute to a 'perfect mum that everybody would want'.

Gladys Goodwin was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash with a motorcycle being ridden by on-duty police officer PC James Dixon at about 1.50pm. Sadly, PC Dixon also died following the crash.

Gladys' daughter Sandra Blunden released the following statement today: “Mum was a fun loving jolly lady that everybody loved as soon as they met her.

"Mum and I used to have regular monthly trips to Christchurch in which we met up with friends and had lots of laughs. She never wanted them to end but I used to tell her that we are coming back in a few weeks' time and that was okay then. We were together nearly all hours of every day.

"I will be completely lost without her. She was full of fun and laughter and never had a bad word to say. Mum also leaves behind a son, brother, cousin, two grandchildren, which were my children, and two great grandsons.

"She will be now be reunited with her other grandson, Tom, and husband, Joe.

"I will remember her as the perfect mum that everybody would want.”