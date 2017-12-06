Chief Constable pays tribute to police officer who died after Hare Hatch crash

A tribute has been released to an on-duty police officer who died following a collision on the A4 Bath Road in Hare Hatch yesterday.

PC James Dixon died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car at about 1.50pm.

A passenger in the car, a 91-year-old woman who has not yet been named, also died following the crash. The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was also injured in the incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A statement issued by Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood this afternoon said: “My officers, staff and I were devastated to hear the very sad news about our colleague PC James Dixon, aged 39 and the 91-year-old woman who died as a result of a road collision yesterday.

“James was a hugely respected officer, serving with the force for 18 years in a variety of roles including in Local Policing, Roads Policing and Force Intelligence and Specialist Operations.

“In policing we often talk about the strength and importance of the police family and that is never more so as we share in the pain of loss and offer support to one another at this time of need.

“We have received countless messages of support from other forces and our emergency service partners, demonstrating that our policing and emergency services’ family extends far beyond our own borders.

“I also extend our thanks to our communities and other agencies for the many messages of condolences we have received.

“Our thoughts remain with PC Dixon’s family and friends, as well as those of the 91-year-old woman, at this very difficult time.”