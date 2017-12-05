UPDATE: Police officer and 91-year-old woman die after Hare Hatch crash

An on-duty police officer and a 91-year-old woman died following a collision on the A4 Bath Road at Hare Hatch this afternoon.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle which was being ridden by police officer PC James Dixon.

Sadly, PC Dixon, who was based at Loddon Valley police station, and a 91-year-old passenger in the car died following the crash, which took place at about 1.50pm.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was also injured in the incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road remains closed and will remain closed for the rest of the evening.

Emergency services remain at the scene and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Thames Valley Police said it will release further details when it is possible to do so.

As is standard procedure, Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPPC) to investigate, due to the fact the incident resulted in the deaths of a member of the public and an on duty police officer.