Road closed after crash on Bath Road in Hare Hatch

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A4 Bath Road after a crash in Hare Hatch

Police officers and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident involving two vehicles.

Road closures have been put in place in both directions and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 13.52pm reporting a serious collision on the A4 Bath Road, Hare Hatch. We sent two senior ambulance officers in rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to the scene."