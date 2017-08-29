Appeal after man exposes and touches himself inappropriately on Twyford train

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after a man exposed himself and began touching himself inappropriately on a train between Twyford and Reading.

Police believe the man pictured above may have vital information about the incident, which took place between 4.05pm and 4.15pm on Wednesday, July 26.

A man boarded the service at Twyford and sat behind the victim, a 48-year-old woman from Reading, and two other women. A few minutes later, he exposed and began touching himself.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to come forward, and are particularly keen to hear from the two other women sat near the man.

It is believed the women may have been speaking Polish.

Contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 369 of 26/07/2017. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.