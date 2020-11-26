SITE INDEX

    • M4 set for weekend closure between Maidenhead and Reading

    George Roberts

    M4 set for weekend closure

    The M4 is set to close between Maidenhead and Reading this weekend.

    From 8pm tomorrow (Friday), the motorway will be closed in both directions between Junction 8/9 and Junction 10.

    The closure will be in place until 6am on Monday morning.

    The road is being closed to allow extensive resurfacing works to take place.

    Traffic will be diverted along the A329M, A3290, A4 and A404M.

    The motorway will also be closed the following weekend between Junctions 10 and 12.

