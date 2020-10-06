M4 set for weekend closure

03:03PM, Tuesday 06 October 2020
The M4 is set to close over the weekend, affecting drivers travelling towards London.
The motorway will be shut in both directions from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.
The closures are taking place to allow the smart motorway upgrade to continue. Work will also be taking place on Riding Court Bridge near Datchet.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Two men suffered stab wounds - with one in a serious condition in hospital - after an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead early this morning (Saturday).
A new era is on the horizon for Maidenhead as the state-of-the-art Braywick Leisure Centre opens this weekend, but the move will see the town wave goodbye to a key part of its history after 45 years.