M4 set for weekend closure

11:09AM, Monday 11 May 2020
The M4 is set to close between Maidenhead and Slough over the weekend.
From 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, the motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 6 and junction 8/9 while construction works take place.
The works will see a steel beam installed on the Huntercombe Spur bridge over the motorway.
The construction work, which will be carried out by Highways England, is part of the smart motorway upgrade to the M4.
