Storm Ciara damage blocks all lines between Maidenhead and London Paddington

12:43PM, Sunday 09 February 2020
All lines are currently blocked between Maidenhead and London Paddington due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.
Great Western Railway tweeted at 12.20pm that overhead wires between the two stations have been damaged.
It has not been confirmed when the lines are expected to reopen.
Damage to overhead wires caused by #StormCiara means all lines between #Maidenhead and #LondonPaddington are blocked.— GWR Help (@GWRHelp) February 9, 2020
