Train chaos in Maidenhead on day of new timetable introduction

09:43AM, Monday 16 December 2019
Maidenhead's rail passengers endured a miserable start to the winter timetable after a signalling fault caused delays and cancellations.
At least 10 trains travelling from Maidenhead to London Paddington this morning (Monday) were cancelled between 7.45am and 9am, with other services delayed.
Great Western Railway's (GWR) winter timetable change was introduced today, with Transport for London (TfL) now operating stopping services to and from Paddington before it becomes part of the Elizabeth Line from 2021.
Concerns have been raised over how the new timetable impacts the number of fast train services going from Maidenhead to London.
GWR has stated the signal fault between Maidenhead and Slough is not related to the new timetable, and regular services are not expected to be restored until 10am.
