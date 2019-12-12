Person hit by train between Maidenhead and London Paddington

02:31PM, Thursday 12 December 2019
UPDATE: 4.50pm
Some services have now reopened, with a reduced service in operation.
Expect delays and alterations to the services that do run.
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
All lines between the two stations are blocked due to the incident, which Great Western Railway announced just after 2pm this afternoon.
Due to the nature of the incident, the rail operator has not been able to reveal when the lines will be restored.
⚠️ A person has been hit by a train between London Paddington and Maidenhead and all lines between the two stations are currently blocked.— GWR Help (@GWRHelp) December 12, 2019
