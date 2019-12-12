Person hit by train between Maidenhead and London Paddington

UPDATE: 4.50pm

Some services have now reopened, with a reduced service in operation.

Expect delays and alterations to the services that do run.

A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.

All lines between the two stations are blocked due to the incident, which Great Western Railway announced just after 2pm this afternoon.

Due to the nature of the incident, the rail operator has not been able to reveal when the lines will be restored.