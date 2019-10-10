SITE INDEX

    • M4 collision causing major delays between Maidenhead and Reading

    George Roberts

    Major traffic delays on M4 towards London following collision

    A traffic collision on the M4 has caused major delays between Maidenhead and Reading this morning (Thursday).

    Two lanes are closed going towards London between Junction 10 and Junction 8/9.

    The closure has resulted in a four-mile tailback along the motorway, and Highways England has advised that it could add 30 minutes to journey times.

    Normal traffic conditions are expected to return at about 12pm.

