Transport police seeking man in connection with train tampering between Reading and Paddington

Transport police are seeking a man in connection with an incident that caused thousands in disruption costs.

On Monday, July 8 at about 1.30am equipment on a train travelling between Reading and London Paddington was switched off, causing it to be taken out of service.

The interference led to £3,000 in disruption costs while the unit was fixed.

British Transport Police (BTP) believe the man in an image they have released may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and using the reference number 1900071867.