All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.

Train services running through these stations may be canceled, delayed by up to 75 minutes or revised.

National Rail said disruption is expected until 11.45pm.

Here is the customer advice from Great Western Railway:

Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry and Southern Railway are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

Underground services are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

London Buses are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

First in Berkshire & The Thames Valley are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Routes 3, 4, 8, 13 until end of service.

