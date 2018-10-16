SITE INDEX

    • Damage to overhead wires causes delays between London and Slough

    Grace Witherden

    Slough Railway Station evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

    All lines are blocked between London Paddington and Slough due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

    Trains running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to two hours. Disruption is expected until 7am tomorrow. 

    Great Western Railway has issued the following advice: 

    London Underground are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

    London Buses are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

    Chiltern Railways and South Western Railway are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
    West Midlands Railway and Virgin Trains West Coast are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice

