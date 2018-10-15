All lines blocked after person is hit by a train between London and Reading

UPDATE: 22:25PM

The lines have now reopened but trains may still be delayed by up to one hour. Some services may still be cancelled.

The following advice has been issued:

If you wish to use local buses as an alternative means of transport and the local bus is not accepting First Great Western tickets, please keep the bus ticket and send it, together with your rail ticket, to us for a refund. Ticket acceptance will remain in place until further notice.

First Bus route 4: Maidenhead (Town Centre Stop S2) - Taplow (Bath Rd) - Burnham (Everitts Corner) - Slough (Bus Station Bay 4), First Bus route 3: Slough (Bus Station Bay 2) - Langley (Business Park) - Iver (King's Church) - Uxbridge (Station) and First Bus route 13: Slough (Bus Station Bay 12) Burnham (Station) are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Chiltern Railways, South Western Railway and London Underground are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

UPDATE: 20:53pm

National Rail has confirmed a person was struck by a train between Hayes and Harlington and Slough

All lines are blocked from London Paddington to Reading this evening due to a person being hit by a train.

Great Western Railway said train services to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised.

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

Updates to follow.