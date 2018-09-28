Town centre works to 'potentially' continue until December

Major gas roadworks in the town which caused disruption to traffic this week could ‘potentially’ see lane closures until December.

Grenfell Road is closed at its junction with the A308 Grenfell Place for essential work and will remain that way until Sunday, October 21, according to gas company Cadent.

The northbound A308 by Maidenhead Railway Station is also down to a single lane this week, leading to rush hour tail-backs.

A spokesman for Cadent said one lane of the A308 ‘will be closed until the project finishes in December’ but had not yet confirmed how much of the road will be reduced to a single lane during this period at the time the Advertiser went to press.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways, said negotiations are on-going between the council and the gas board to ‘ascertain how long the proposal is going to take’.

When asked if the works could extend to December, Cllr Bicknell said: “Potentially it could be.

“We are mindful that we would rather get the work done and complete and if it is absolutely necessary that they have to shut (one lane until December), at least it gets the job done going forward.

“Utility companies have a right by law to fix their pipes.

“We have a permits department that monitors this and issues permits based on the need for how long a highway is impended.

“Our permit team will be looking at ‘extending day working’, which will get (works) done quicker. The whole discussion is going on as we speak.

“To close one lane (of the two-lane A308) is not going to be the end of the world.”

A Royal Borough spokesman said there had been a request to close one lane of the A308 for ‘a maximum of 10 weeks’ and added: “This work will be continually monitored and we are working with the company to reduce the length of it, if it’s possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Cadent spokesman said: “We’re doing all we can to mini-mise disruption.

“This work is essential – it needs to be done now to help ensure local homes, businesses and community facilities remain connected to safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating.”