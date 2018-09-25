Train services delayed due to line blocked at Maidenhead

Update: 9:11am

The line has now reopened but delays are still expected until 10.15am.

Commuters may face delays this morning (Tuesday) as trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Great Western Railway said the line is blocked due to a fault with the signalling system at Maidenhead.

Disruption is expected until 10.15am.

⚠️Due to a fault with the signalling system at #Maidenhead the line is blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes. ⚠️ — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) 25 September 2018

Updates to follow.