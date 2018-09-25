SITE INDEX

    • Train services delayed due to line blocked at Maidenhead

    Grace Witherden

    Train services delayed due to line blocked at Maidenhead

    Update: 9:11am 

    The line has now reopened but delays are still expected until 10.15am. 

    Commuters may face delays this morning (Tuesday) as trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

    Great Western Railway said the line is blocked due to a fault with the signalling system at Maidenhead. 

    Disruption is expected until 10.15am.

    Updates to follow.

