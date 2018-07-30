Maidenhead junction of M4 to be closed tonight for 'smart motorway' works

Junction 8/9 of the M4 will be closed tonight as part of the project to turn it into a ‘smart motorway’.

The road will be closed between junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) to junction 10 (Wokingham) from 10pm to 5am from tonight (Monday) until Thursday, August 2.

The four overnight closures are for preparatory work with the project due to get underway in September.

The ‘smart motorway’ will see the 32-mile stretch between junction 3 at Hayes and junction 12 at Theale upgraded and the hard shoulder will be converted into a traffic lane, with technology used to monitor and set speed limits.

The first phase will begin in September and is expected to finish in May 2020.

The more complex section for construction is going east from junction 8/9 towards junction 3, which will start in May 2019 and finish in December 2021.

There will also be work on four bridges between junctions 8/9 and junction 7.

The whole project is expected to be completed by spring 2022.