Train delays expected due to 'high track temperatures'

03:26PM, Tuesday 08 May 2018
Commuters may face disruption on the trains to London today (Tuesday).
A speed restriction has been put in place because of high track temperatures.
Trains between Reading and London Paddington have to run at a reduced speed on some lines towards London.
Great Western Railway has confirmed that trains running to and from these stations may be delayed or revised.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
