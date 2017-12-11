Rail line blocked between Maidenhead and Marlow

05:02PM, Monday 11 December 2017
Disruption is expected until about 8pm tonight after the rail line between Maidenhead and Marlow was blocked due to a signalling fault.
Great Western Railway has warned of cancellations between the two stations.
A rail replacement service has been requested.
Updates to follow.
