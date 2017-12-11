Mon, 11
2 °C
Tue, 12
3 °C
Wed, 13
7 °C
SECTION INDEX

Rail line blocked between Maidenhead and Marlow

TRAINS: Signalling issues between Slough and Maidenhead

Disruption is expected until about 8pm tonight after the rail line between Maidenhead and Marlow was blocked due to a signalling fault.

Great Western Railway has warned of cancellations between the two stations.

A rail replacement service has been requested.

Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved