UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal after M4 crash

Traffic is beginning to return to normal after a crash on the M4 this morning caused three-hour delays.

The incident caused heavy congestion eastbound between Junction 7 at Slough and Junction 11, with Highways England saying at 9am that there are three-hour delays on the motorway.

Earlier this morning, it tweeted to say the collision had led to a spillage on the road, forced emergency services to close two lanes.

Traffic conditions were not expected to begin to return to normal until about 11am.

The incident led to heavy traffic on surrounding roads as motorists attempted to avoid the M4, with long queues on the A4 between Maidenhead Bridge and the Castle Hill roundabout.