The Big Picture: Yoga by the riverside by Dejana Galetin

03:23PM, Monday 04 November 2019
The Big Picture is a showcase for local photographic talent which features in the Viewpoint section of the Maidenhead Advertiser.
Each Big Picture will be featured online, building up an archive of some of the fantastic photos taken by our readers.
Please email pictures for consideration, along with some details about them, to James Preston at jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk
