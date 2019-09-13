The Big Picture: The flowers at the top of West Street by Barry Clarke

04:52PM, Friday 13 September 2019
The Big Picture is a showcase for local photographic talent which features in the Viewpoint section of the Maidenhead Advertiser.
Each Big Picture will be featured online, building up an archive of some of the fantastic photos taken by our readers.
Please email pictures for consideration, along with some details about them, to James Preston at jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Crews found a fire involving approximately 300 tyres and two shipping containers which contained several cylinders.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.